Biden set to deliver major speech on democracy

President Biden speaks during a DNC rally in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Nov. 1. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday evening is set to deliver a speech at Union Station in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on democracy, where he will make clear what's at stake in the midterm elections.

Driving the news: “You can expect to hear from him this evening … there is a lot at stake including democracy and that everyone has a role in that," said White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Assistant to the President Jen O’Malley Dillon during an Axios News Shapers event on Wednesday.

"The other thing that will be really important … people will be able to vote…democracy works to make sure every vote is counted."

The big picture: White House Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President Anita Dunn said that the setting of Capitol Hill is important.

"Because on January 6th we saw violence geared towards subverting democratic processes there."

we saw violence geared towards subverting democratic processes there." "It is an appropriate place to make these remarks tonight," she said.

to make these remarks tonight," she said. "The threat of political violence ... it's something that unites almost all Americans and something we can all be united against," Dunn said.

What to watch: The speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening.

"The president will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week’s election," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.