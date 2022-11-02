Biden set to deliver major speech on democracy
President Biden on Wednesday evening is set to deliver a speech at Union Station in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on democracy, where he will make clear what's at stake in the midterm elections.
Driving the news: “You can expect to hear from him this evening … there is a lot at stake including democracy and that everyone has a role in that," said White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Assistant to the President Jen O’Malley Dillon during an Axios News Shapers event on Wednesday.
- "The other thing that will be really important … people will be able to vote…democracy works to make sure every vote is counted."
The big picture: White House Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President Anita Dunn said that the setting of Capitol Hill is important.
- "Because on January 6th we saw violence geared towards subverting democratic processes there."
- "It is an appropriate place to make these remarks tonight," she said.
- "The threat of political violence ... it's something that unites almost all Americans and something we can all be united against," Dunn said.
What to watch: The speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening.
- "The president will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week’s election," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement.
