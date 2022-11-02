Rep. Tim Ryan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, attends a rally on May 2, 2022 in Lorain, Ohio. Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said at a town hall Tuesday that he supports banning late-term abortions despite previously voting to limit abortion restrictions in July.

Driving the news: Ryan said the U.S. ought to return to Roe v. Wade, incorrectly stating that the 1973 Supreme Court decision only allowed a pregnant person to get an abortion during the third term in cases of medical emergencies.

Context: Before the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe, abortions were allowed until around 24 to 28 weeks — or up to roughly four months — after conception.

Health care providers typically consider a pregnancy late term after 41 weeks.

What he's saying: "I believe if it's later in the term that there should not be an abortion unless there is a medical emergency," Ryan said at the town hall hosted by Fox News.

"I think we go back to Roe v. Wade. Roe v. Wade was in the third term. You could only do it if there was some kind of medical emergency."

The big picture: Ryan has worked to rebrand himself as conservative-friendly as part of his effort to defeat GOP challenger J.D. Vance, who has former President Trump's backing for the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

Zoom in: At Tuesday's debate, Vance said there is no reason Ohio should have the same abortion policy as a state like California.

"There is a federal piece of legislation moving through the Senate right now," he said. "And here's what [it] does very simply. It provides reasonable exceptions, but it also sets a minimum national standard.

"And I think that that's a good idea. We should not in this country be aborting babies who can feel pain, who are fully formed."

Go deeper: How Ohio's first Senate debate impacts the election