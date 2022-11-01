Tech's painful year 2000 flashback

2022 is looking unhappily like 2000 for the tech industry.

The big picture: In both this year and 2000, tech stocks took a tumble in the spring after peaking in the stratosphere. Then six months later, with a recession looming, big companies started cutting payrolls and startups began measuring burn-rate runways.

Other parallels: The 2000 market, like today's, got hit by the Fed's tightening interest rates after a spell of easy-money policies (in 2000, it was to protect against Y2K bug problems). And in November 2000, as today, the U.S. was heading into a tight national election.

Back in fall of 2000, CEOs and workers knew that dotcom mania was over.

But they couldn't know they were on the precipice of a massive market collapse that would last several years, level much of the industry landscape, and clear the field for a new generation of platforms and winners.

They also couldn't know that a nascent market revival in 2001 would get swamped by the aftermath of 9/11, prolonging the slump.

What we're watching: Nobody today knows whether our current replay of 2000 will keep going into the full-on "bust" phase.

Why it matters: Generations of companies and workers who joined tech over the past two decades have no memory of what a big downturn feels like or how bad it can get.

The industry's boom over the past 20 years has been punctuated by occasional moments of doubt, but none of those pull-backs turned into a full rout.

That taught younger workers to view tech as immune to recessions and "number go up" as the natural state of the market.

Of note: In every dip and downturn since 2000 — most notably, the Great Recession and financial crisis of 2008-9 — tech has been a haven for investors. But this year, as in 2000, tech firms took the lead in taking losses.

Driving the news: Weak earnings last week punished Big Tech stocks and brought the dotcom-era parallels home, as Axios' Matt Phillips reported.

Meta (Facebook) reported its second consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines.

reported its second consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines. Alphabet (Google) said its ad sales seriously slowed, causing profits to drop by 27% last quarter compared to the same quarter the year prior, and also saw a deceleration in growth in its cloud business.

said its ad sales seriously slowed, causing profits to drop by 27% last quarter compared to the same quarter the year prior, and also saw a deceleration in growth in its cloud business. Microsoft’s stock slid after it said growth in its Azure cloud business slowed compared to same quarter the year prior.

Amazon’s AWS cloud business had its slowest ever quarter in revenue growth, but its advertising business proved slightly more resilient than some of its peers, given its tie to commerce.

AWS cloud business had its slowest ever quarter in revenue growth, but its advertising business proved slightly more resilient than some of its peers, given its tie to commerce. Apple fared best among the tech giants, as it generally has in recent quarters.

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

In one sign of change, the long-overheated market for software developers appears to be cooling down, with a 29% decrease in job postings this year.

The biggest losers in any downturn are likely to be tech-made billionaires. They saw their net worths balloon for years and now confront massive losses on paper.

Employees who counted on stock-option rewards — particularly the newest ones who joined big companies during a big hiring splurge over the past year — will also face disappointment.

Between the lines: Tech has always been a cyclical industry, and its pendulum tends to overshoot at both peaks and bottoms.

The bottom line: A prolonged tech downturn could foster long-term structural changes in the tech sector, hobbling some of today's leaders and opening breakthrough opportunities for newcomers.