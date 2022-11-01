Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer who's been with the company for more than four years, is leaving the company, following a string of senior Twitter executives that exited shortly after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.

The big picture: Nearly every major C-suite executive is out at Twitter. The company's former CEO, CFO, general counsel and policy chief were let go Thursday.

Why it matters: Personette is widely respected within the advertiser community and is perceived as a trusted partner within Twitter to help marketers address concerns around brand safety and misinformation.

Her departure leaves a major void at Twitter for brands, some of which have expressed concern over the direction of the platform under Musk's control.

What's happening: In a tweet, Personette said she "resigned" from the company last Friday and that her work access was officially cut off last night, which implies that she was out before her stock fully vested alongside Twitter's Nov. 1 quarterly vest deadline.

Personette tried to reassure ad partners that Musk is committed to brand safety, noting: "While uncertain how many there would be, I spent my last few days at the company continuing that commitment."

"And I want everyone to know I do believe the new administration understands the importance of holding up the standards of GARM," referring to an industry trade body that focuses on brand safety.

Between the lines: The news comes one day after GARM leader Rob Rakowitz tweeted an open letter urging Musk to continue to uphold existing brand safety agreements and deepen future collaboration.

In response to that letter, Musk tweeted, "Twitter's commitment to brand safety is unchanged."

Last week, after meeting with Personette, Musk tweeted an open letter to the advertising community assuring them Twitter wouldn't become a "free-for-all hellscape."

What to watch: Other senior executives also appear likely to have exited as of last night.