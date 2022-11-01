Israeli elections: Early exit polls show Netanyahu's bloc winning narrow majority

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc is projected to win a narrow majority in Tuesday's elections, according to early exit polls published by the country's three main television channels.

Why it matters: The exit polls are not official results and could change as votes are counted. If Netanyahu’s bloc wins a 61-seat majority in the Knesset, he will be able to form a coalition that could pass laws and take steps to stop his corruption trial.

State of play: While Channel 12's projection gave Netanyahu's bloc a 61-seat majority based on early exit polls, Channels 11 and 13 gave it 62 seats.

Yes, but: The results of the exit polls are similar to the results in the March 2021 elections. At that time, the real results ended up only giving Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc 59 seats.

Between the lines: The Jewish supremacist "Religious Zionism" party was projected to win up to 15 seats based on the early exit polls on Tuesday.

If that holds true for the official results, it will mark an unprecedented rise for the extreme right.

Driving the news: Voter turnout this year was its highest since the 1999 elections.

Turnout at 9pm local time, an hour before polls closed, was around 70%, according to the country's central elections committee.

What to watch: The key to the results of Tuesday's elections will be the Arab voter turnout. The exit polls typically have difficulty accurately projecting the voting in Arab towns and cities due to their location and the fact that many Arab voters often vote later in the day.