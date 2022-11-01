Instagram paying ATTN: to create content ahead of the midterms

Instagram is funding a new slate of content from ATTN:, the millennial-focused digital media company, that's designed to combat Spanish-language misinformation ahead of the midterms, the companies told Axios.

Why it matters: Instagram has historically opted not to pay publishers for their content, but it has paid ATTN: in the past to create viral content designed to encourage young people to vote.

Instagram's parent Meta said in July that it would cut funding to U.S. news publishers.

ATTN: is known for making viral videos featuring politicians and celebrities discussing social causes.

Details: The six-figure deal, which expires on Election Day, will have ATTN: create a series of Reels, short-form videos, and Instagram filters for the midterms.

The partnership is similar to what Instagram and ATTN: brokered ahead of the 2020 election.

Two of the Reels are aimed at combating misinformation to Spanish-speaking audiences and feature influencer Mikey Angelo.

ATTN: is also putting together Meta's official election "filter," or a design that can be overlaid on top of photos or videos, that encourages users to vote.

The big picture: The partnership is part of a greater effort by Instagram and Meta to combat Spanish-language misinformation ahead of the election.