Amazon is putting the breaks on its "Treasure Truck" deal-of-the-day program, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: It's one of a growing number of casualties across the tech industry as companies look to cut products and services to focus on core offerings.

Between the lines: The program began with a single product being sold in specific locations from a physical truck, but shifted during the pandemic to be an online-only affair.

That made it more widely available, but also made it fairly similar to any number of other deals Amazon offers on its site.

The latest: Customers who signed up for alerts on the latest Treasure Truck offerings received a text message today letting them know today's deal — $19.99 for the Funko Schitt's Creek game— would be the last one.

What they're saying: "Treasure Truck was a unique way to bring customers exciting deals directly to their neighborhood," Amazon said in a statement to Axios. "We’ll continue to offer customers new deals every day on Amazon.com.”