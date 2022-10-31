Search and rescue personnel conducting operations on the Machchhu River on Oct. 31 after the Morbi bridge collapse. Photo: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

Indian police arrested nine people on Monday as part of their investigation into the collapse of a footbridge in the city of Morbi in Gujarat on Sunday that killed at least 134, according to Reuters.

The big picture: Video footage captured immediately before the collapse showed a group of young men attempting to sway the crowded suspension bridge over the Machchhu River.

Those arrested included managerial staff, ticketing clerks and three security guards, according to Reuters.

They are all associated with the firm contracted to maintain and operate the bridge, BBC reported.

It was not clear exactly how many people were on the bridge when it gave way but officials said it couldn't support the weight of the crowd on it at the time.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the recently reopened 19th century bridge to watch holiday festivities.

At least 170 people had been rescued the on Sunday but some were still missing as of Monday morning local time.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.