Bridge collapse in India leaves at least 60 dead

View of the site after a suspension bridge collapses in India's Gujarat state on October 30. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The collapse of a suspension bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday has left at least 60 people dead, according to a member of parliament, Reuters reported.

Driving the news: The incident occurred just days after the 19th century bridge in the town of Morbi was reopened to the public after months of renovations.

Officials said the bridge collapsed because it couldn't support the weight of the number of people on it at the time, per AP.

The big picture: Estimates of the number of injured varied in the wake of the bridge's collapse and it wasn't immediately clear how many people were on the bridge when it gave way.

"Sixty deaths have been confirmed so far," member of parliament Mohan Kundariya said, per Reuters.

Local broadcaster Zee News aired footage of the scene showing people clinging to the bridge's cables after the collapse and claimed that more than 400 people were on the bridge when it fell, the Guardian reported.

A total of 170 people have been rescued so far, the District Collector & District Magistrate Morbi tweeted Sunday.

State minister Brijesh Merja told media that 17 people had been hospitalized with injuries, AP reported.

Another state minister said at least 30 people had been injured, according to the Guardian.

What they're saying: "I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Sunday.

"Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected," he added.

Modi's office announced monetary compensation for the families of the dead as well as the injured.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.