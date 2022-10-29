Data: FBI; Chart:Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Police departments from Boston to Phoenix have boosted their data collection to improve policing and community relations — but the impact is limited by holes in the national data and the way police departments use what they collect.

Why it matters: Data can improve trends in use of force and arrests. Surveillance technology, for example, can be used to prepare police for dangerous situations — but civil liberties groups worry about how it can be misused.