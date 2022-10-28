Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen file for divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage, the couple announced on Instagram Friday.

Why it matters: Their split comes after months of reports that the couple's relationship had fractured following Brady's decision to come out of retirement for a 23rd NFL season.

What they're saying: Bündchen said on her Instagram story that she and Brady "amicably finalized our divorce."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Brady said on Instagram that he and Bündchen "arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead," he wrote.

The process was “painful and difficult like it is for many people who ground the same thing every day around the world," Brady said.

“We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

The big picture: Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season after announcing his retirement back in February. He praised his family in his retirement post, saying Bündchen "has done everything for our family to allow me to focus on my career."

"Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family," he wrote.

Yes, but: In March, Brady announced he was coming back to the NFL, praising his "supportive family" for making it possible, Axios reports.

Brady took an 11-day excused absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August, per the Tampa Bay Times. The quarterback said he was away from the team for personal reasons.

"You know, everyone has got different situations they're dealing with so we all have really unique challenges to our life," Brady said, according to the Times.

"You know. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on. So you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Details: Bündchen and Brady have two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. The couple said they would co-parent their children moving forward.

Brady has another son, John Edward, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen wrote on Instagram.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be at the center of our world in every way,” Brady said in his Instagram post.

