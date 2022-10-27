The St. Louis shooting gunman who killed a student and a teacher while wounding seven others earlier this week used an assault rifle that had been taken from him earlier in the month, St. Louis police confirmed to Axios Thursday.

Driving the news: Though police did not take away the gun, someone connected to the shooter's family did. Police are now investigating how the shooter got the gun back.

Details: The shooter's mother called police on Oct. 15 after she found the gun, saying she wanted it removed, Sgt. Charles Wall of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement emailed to Axios.

Officers "determined at that time the suspect was lawfully permitted to possess the firearm," Wall said in the emailed statement.

A third party who the family knew was contacted and took the gun away, though, police said. The shooter, Orlando Harris, then got the gun back, police said.

Police are still investigating how the suspect came into possession of the firearm.

Wall said "the family was doing everything they could to get the suspect the help that he needed and that this tragic incident occurred despite their best efforts."

Catch up quick: The shooter on Monday fatally shot a 61-year-old physical education teacher and 16-year-old girl, Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports. Seven students were wounded in the attack.

The suspect was reportedly killed during a gunfire exchange.

Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday that the gunman had an AR-15-style rifle with likely more than 600 rounds of ammunition.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.