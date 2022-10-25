Authorities walk outside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School after a shooting in St Louis, Missouri on Oct. 24, 2022. Photo: TIM VIZER/AFP via Getty Images

The gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis high school Monday had an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Authorities also found a handwritten note from the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, in which he spoke about conducting the school shooting, Sack said.

The police commissioner read an excerpt of the note: "I don't have any friends. I don't have any family. I've never had a girlfriend, I've never had a social life. I've been an isolated loner my entire life. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooting."

The suspect also brought in "a large quantity" of ammunition strapped to his chest, some in a field bag that he carried, and other magazines that were found dumped in the stairwells, according to authorities.

Catch up quick: A teacher and a 16-year-old girl were fatally shot and seven students were wounded in the attack at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, from which Harris graduated last year.

The victims were identified as 10th-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka, per AP.

Police said they killed the suspect in an exchange of gunfire.

The big picture: The tragedy was one of 581 mass shootings this year where at least four people were shot, not including the shooter, as of Monday, according to the Gun Violence Archive.