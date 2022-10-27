Meta, Facebook's parent company, was hit with a $24.7 million fine Wednesday after a Washington judge found the tech giant had intentionally violated the state's campaign finance disclosure laws 822 times.

The big picture: The fine that King County Superior Court Judge Douglass issued "represents the largest campaign finance penalty anywhere in the country — ever," per a statement from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. A Meta spokesperson said the company is assessing its options and declined to comment further.

