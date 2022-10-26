The house-price decline accelerates

Data: S&P Case Shiller; Chart: Axios Visuals

American home prices fell by 2.4% in just the two months from June to August. On the other hand, they're still up 4.8% in the past six months, 13.1% over the past year, and 42.2% since the pandemic hit.

Why it matters: Prices could fall a lot further yet.

Be smart: The irony of the current housing market is that even as the price of housing is starting to decline, the cost of housing is still hitting new highs.

By the numbers: Someone buying a median-priced home in September rather than June would pay 5.1% less for their house ($427,000 rather than $450,000) but — assuming a 20% downpayment and a 30-year mortgage — would face monthly mortgage payments almost 10% higher, at $2,260 per month.

Mortgage rates have continued to rise in October, mostly recently hitting a new high of 7.16%, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. That means housing will continue to become less affordable, even if there are further declines in prices.

As interest rates rise, all-cash buyers similarly face a higher opportunity cost of sinking their money into a property. That $427,000, sitting in a money-market fund paying 3% interest, generates almost $13,000 per year — income that buyers are effectively giving up by buying.

Between the lines: San Francisco and Seattle led the decliners, in a sign that weakness in tech stocks is being felt in certain housing markets.

The big picture: Further declines in house prices can't come soon enough, as far as the Fed is concerned. Housing is one third of the Consumer Price Index.

The bottom line: A period of modestly declining house prices feels broadly desirable right now, even in this nation of homeowners.