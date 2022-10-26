Three men found guilty in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on a panel during the SelectUSA Investment Summit on June 27. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Michigan jury on Wednesday convicted three men of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), AP reports.

Driving the news: Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico, who are accused of having ties to the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group charged in the plot, were found guilty of providing "material support" for a terrorist act.

The men, who were also found guilty of gun violations and membership in a gang, could face up to 20 years in prison, Reuters reports.

The big picture: More than a dozen men have been arrested in connection with the plot to kidnap the Democratic governor.

What's next: A sentencing date for the three men is scheduled for Dec. 15, per AP.

