Israeli defense minister heads to Turkey to relaunch security cooperation

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz traveled to Ankara on Wednesday to meet his Turkish counterpart and relaunch security cooperation between the countries.

Why it matters: It's the first visit by an Israeli defense minister to Turkey in a decade.

The visit and the resumption of defense ties between the countries are another step in the process to normalize relations, which started more than a year ago.

Driving the news: Gantz will meet Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in Ankara on Thursday.

Israeli defense officials say the main issues that will be discussed are the bilateral defense ties, regional developments in Iran and Syria, and tensions between Turkey and Greece.

Behind the scenes: During Gantz’s visit to Azerbaijan several weeks ago, President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani minister of defense said Israel should resume security cooperation with Turkey, Israeli officials said.

The Israeli officials said Turkey and Israel are Azerbaijan’s top security partners and the government in Baku wanted to see its two allies working together.

After the Baku visit, a senior Israeli ministry of defense official traveled to Ankara for talks and reached an agreement on renewing the dialogue between the two defense ministries, Israeli officials said.

This paved the way for Gantz's visit to Ankara.

Between the lines: Ahead of the trip, Gantz spoke to his Greek counterpart and briefed him on the goal of the visit, Israeli officials said.

Greek officials say they are very concerned by the escalating rhetoric and threats by Turkey against Greece in recent weeks. They expect Israel to send a message to Turkey about the need for de-escalation.

Israeli defense officials said they plan to raise the issue during Gantz's visit to Turkey.

What to watch: Israeli defense officials said Gantz's visit and the relaunching of talks between the defense ministries are the first step and stressed the process will be gradual and slow.