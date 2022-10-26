Israel and Lebanon to sign historic U.S.-mediated maritime deal on Thursday
Israel and Lebanon will sign the historic U.S.-mediated maritime border agreement on Thursday.
Why it matters: It will end more than a decade of U.S. diplomatic efforts with several rounds of direct and indirect talks between Israel and Lebanon.
- The dispute was over a potentially gas-rich, 330-square-mile area of the Mediterranean Sea with an estimated revenue reaching at least $3 billion.
- Once signed, the historic deal between the two traditional enemies will allow the beginning of natural gas exploration in the area that was disputed.
Between the lines: This agreement is unique because it is a delineation of a border between two countries in a state of war. Israel and Lebanon will stay at war even after the deal is signed.
- Israel, Lebanese and U.S. officials say the agreement prevented a potential military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah that could have had regional implications.
- Hezbollah had turned the start of production of the Karish gas rig, a major Israeli gas project that Israel said was located south of the disputed area, into a red line prior to the deal. Hezbollah vowed to go to war if the rig came online and Lebanon's economic rights weren't respected in the negotiations over the deal.
- Israel on Tuesday greenlighted the start of production at the Karish rig. Energean PLC, the company in charge of the rig, said production began on Wednesday.
State of play: The maritime agreement was reached two weeks ago but had to go through a 14-day review by the Israeli Knesset.
- The Israeli Supreme Court last Sunday rejected several appeals against the agreement and ruled the government could legally approve it without a vote in the Knesset.
- The Israeli government will convene tomorrow morning for the final vote on the agreement.
- Shortly after, representatives from both Lebanon and Israel will arrive at the UN base in Naqoura, Lebanon, on the border between the countries.
- Each delegation will meet separately with U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein and give him an identical letter accepting the agreement.
Behind the scenes: The Biden administration and the Israeli government have been negotiating a separate letter of assurances that deal with U.S. security commitments to Israel and a commitment to prevent the future revenues from potential natural gas sales from going to Hezbollah, Israeli officials said.