Israel and Lebanon to sign historic U.S.-mediated maritime deal on Thursday

An Israeli navy vessel patrols in the Mediterranean Sea at the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon, off the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura, on Sept. 4. Photo: Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images

Israel and Lebanon will sign the historic U.S.-mediated maritime border agreement on Thursday.

Why it matters: It will end more than a decade of U.S. diplomatic efforts with several rounds of direct and indirect talks between Israel and Lebanon.

The dispute was over a potentially gas-rich, 330-square-mile area of the Mediterranean Sea with an estimated revenue reaching at least $3 billion.

Once signed, the historic deal between the two traditional enemies will allow the beginning of natural gas exploration in the area that was disputed.

Between the lines: This agreement is unique because it is a delineation of a border between two countries in a state of war. Israel and Lebanon will stay at war even after the deal is signed.

Israel, Lebanese and U.S. officials say the agreement prevented a potential military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah that could have had regional implications.

Hezbollah had turned the start of production of the Karish gas rig, a major Israeli gas project that Israel said was located south of the disputed area, into a red line prior to the deal. Hezbollah vowed to go to war if the rig came online and Lebanon's economic rights weren't respected in the negotiations over the deal.

Israel on Tuesday greenlighted the start of production at the Karish rig. Energean PLC, the company in charge of the rig, said production began on Wednesday.

State of play: The maritime agreement was reached two weeks ago but had to go through a 14-day review by the Israeli Knesset.

The Israeli Supreme Court last Sunday rejected several appeals against the agreement and ruled the government could legally approve it without a vote in the Knesset.

The Israeli government will convene tomorrow morning for the final vote on the agreement.

Shortly after, representatives from both Lebanon and Israel will arrive at the UN base in Naqoura, Lebanon, on the border between the countries.

Each delegation will meet separately with U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein and give him an identical letter accepting the agreement.

Behind the scenes: The Biden administration and the Israeli government have been negotiating a separate letter of assurances that deal with U.S. security commitments to Israel and a commitment to prevent the future revenues from potential natural gas sales from going to Hezbollah, Israeli officials said.