Israeli President Herzog meets Biden at the White House

President Biden meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office on Oct. 26. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met President Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The meeting comes less than a week before the Israeli elections.

The Biden administration has expressed concerns that if opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu wins the elections and forms a right-wing government, it will include Jewish supremacist politicians.

In such a situation, Herzog will become an even more critical player in the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Herzog's visit to Washington this week is his first since assuming office.

State of play: Herzog met on Tuesday with Secretary of State Tony Blinken and discussed Iran's involvement in the war in Ukraine, the maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon, and the escalating tensions in the occupied West Bank, the State Department and Herzog’s office said.

Blinken told Herzog he is concerned about the situation in the West Bank and emphasized the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The big picture: Herzog’s aides said he wants to use the visit to send a message ahead of the elections in both the U.S. and Israel that the relationship between the countries should continue to be bipartisan.