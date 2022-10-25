The National Republican Senatorial Committee is recommitting resources into the New Hampshire Senate race, according to an NRSC official, just days after the Senate GOP's top super PAC cancelled its spending on behalf of nominee Don Bolduc.

Why it matters: The strategic shift comes as new public polling shows Bolduc, a far-right election denier, is within striking distance of Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) despite being dramatically outspent. An Emerson College poll released Monday showed Hassan leading Bolduc 48%-45% — within the margin of error.

Driving the news: The NRSC will be spending about $1 million on a new ad financed jointly between the committee and the Bolduc campaign. The spot will begin airing later this week.

The NRSC's decision comes days after the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund announced it was withdrawing $5.6 million in ad reservations in New Hampshire — moving those funds into the tightening Pennsylvania Senate race.

Earlier this month, the NRSC withdrew its scheduled advertising in the Granite State as well.

The big picture: Biden's approval rating in the Emerson survey is a lowly 40%. The poll finds Biden and Trump statistically tied in a presidential campaign rematch — in a state Democrats have carried since 2004.

Between the lines: Senate Republicans' campaign committee and leading outside super PAC have been sending mixed signals about the New Hampshire race.

An NRSC official tells Axios that the committee first withdrew spending in early October because party leaders assumed SLF — which has already spent $16 million on the race — would continue to invest millions into the state.

But after SLF stopped advertising last week, the party committee decided to go back in, emboldened by growing signs of a Republican wave.

What they're saying: "Our polling, along with recent public polling, shows that this race is in the margin of error and winnable. The NRSC is proud to stand with General Bolduc. We’re going to win this race so Don Bolduc can bring real leadership back to this Senate seat," NRSC chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tells Axios.