GOP's Murkowski and Democrat Peltola endorse each other in Alaska races

Rebecca Falconer
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks with a security guard as she stands outside the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill on November 3, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski outside the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola endorsed each other in their Alaska races ahead of next month's midterm elections.

The big picture: Both are facing Trump-backed candidates in tight races in the state.

Zoom in: Murkowski is seeking re-election and faces a challenge from the Trump-backed Republican candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

  • Pelota is seeking a full term after defeating Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and vice presidential candidate, in an August special election. She'll face off against the Trump-endorsed Republican and other challengers next month.

Driving the news: Murkowski at an event Friday praised Pelota, the first Alaska Native congressional member in U.S. history and the first woman to hold the seat.

  • She confirmed to the Anchorage Daily News afterward she would rank Pelota first under Alaska's ranked choice voting system.

What they're saying: Peltola responded to Murkowski's comments by saying "I'm voting for her, so we’re even-steven," the Washington Post reports.

By the numbers: Alaska Survey Research on Monday released a poll of 1,276 likely voters showing Pelota had a 52% positive rating compared to 33% for Palin, per WashPost.

  • Republican Nick Begich had 32%.

Meanwhile, Murkowski's positive rating was 44%, compared with Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka, who was at 34%.

