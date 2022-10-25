Sen. Lisa Murkowski outside the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola endorsed each other in their Alaska races ahead of next month's midterm elections.

The big picture: Both are facing Trump-backed candidates in tight races in the state.

Zoom in: Murkowski is seeking re-election and faces a challenge from the Trump-backed Republican candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

Pelota is seeking a full term after defeating Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and vice presidential candidate, in an August special election. She'll face off against the Trump-endorsed Republican and other challengers next month.

Driving the news: Murkowski at an event Friday praised Pelota, the first Alaska Native congressional member in U.S. history and the first woman to hold the seat.

She confirmed to the Anchorage Daily News afterward she would rank Pelota first under Alaska's ranked choice voting system.

What they're saying: Peltola responded to Murkowski's comments by saying "I'm voting for her, so we’re even-steven," the Washington Post reports.

By the numbers: Alaska Survey Research on Monday released a poll of 1,276 likely voters showing Pelota had a 52% positive rating compared to 33% for Palin, per WashPost.

Republican Nick Begich had 32%.

Meanwhile, Murkowski's positive rating was 44%, compared with Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka, who was at 34%.