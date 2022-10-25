24 mins ago - Politics & Policy
House progressives withdraw Ukraine letter after backlash
The Congressional Progressive Caucus on Tuesday announced it is withdrawing a letter to President Biden calling on him to couple military aid to Ukraine with a "proactive diplomatic push" to end hostilities with Russia.
Why it matters: The letter was the first instance in which a group of Democratic lawmakers appeared to call for a softening of U.S. strategy towards the war in Ukraine, prompting backlash from members of their own party.
- The letter was signed by 30 lawmakers including some surprising names, such as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).
- It was first reported by the Washington Post, with the Progressive Caucus concurrently blasting out a press release.
Driving the news: Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, echoing the claims of some signees, said the letter was drafted "several months ago" and "unfortunately was released by staff without vetting."
- "As Chair of the Caucus, I accept responsibility for this," Jayapal wrote, calling the letter a "distraction" because it was conflated with conservative objections to Ukraine aid.
- "Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory," Jayapal said.
The backdrop: The letter spurred swift rebukes from fellow Democrats, both privately and in public.
- "The suggestion that we make concessions on behalf of Ukraine is presumptuous, out of touch, and would only embolden Putin," tweeted Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.).
- Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) called the letter an "olive branch to a war criminal who’s losing his war."