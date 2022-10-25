House progressives withdraw Ukraine letter after backlash

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). Photo: Photo by Jovelle Tamayo/ for The Washington Post via Getty Images.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus on Tuesday announced it is withdrawing a letter to President Biden calling on him to couple military aid to Ukraine with a "proactive diplomatic push" to end hostilities with Russia.

Why it matters: The letter was the first instance in which a group of Democratic lawmakers appeared to call for a softening of U.S. strategy towards the war in Ukraine, prompting backlash from members of their own party.

The letter was signed by 30 lawmakers including some surprising names, such as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

It was first reported by the Washington Post, with the Progressive Caucus concurrently blasting out a press release.

Driving the news: Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, echoing the claims of some signees, said the letter was drafted "several months ago" and "unfortunately was released by staff without vetting."

"As Chair of the Caucus, I accept responsibility for this," Jayapal wrote, calling the letter a "distraction" because it was conflated with conservative objections to Ukraine aid.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory," Jayapal said.

The backdrop: The letter spurred swift rebukes from fellow Democrats, both privately and in public.