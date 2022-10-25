Climate change among top concerns for Latinos ahead of midterms, poll finds

Residents of a flooded neighborhood in Florida use an air mattress to carry belongings out of their homes, Sep. 30. Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Climate change is among Latinos' leading concerns heading into next month’s midterm elections, according to an Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.

Why it matters: Latinos in the U.S. are especially affected by the consequences of climate change, with many living in areas prone to heat waves, floods and air pollution.

Latino and Black neighborhoods have higher rates of unsafe water, and studies have shown people of color are more vulnerable to wildfires.

Hispanics are also more likely to work outdoors in construction or agriculture, where death rates from heat exposure are higher for Latinos than for white non-Hispanics.

By the numbers: Climate change was the fourth biggest concern among Latinos in early October, after inflation, gun violence and immigration, the Axios-Ipsos Latino poll found.

25% of those polled said it was one of the most worrying issues, up from the 18% who said the same in June.

38% of those polled this month said they believe the Democratic Party is good on climate and energy issues, while 10% said the same about the Republican Party. About 24% said neither party is good on the issues.

The big picture: "Policy proposals to address the climate crisis often fall short in addressing the disproportionate impacts on Latino communities," the Latino Climate Justice Framework, a coalition of 22 organizations, argues in a new report.

That could be remedied with local or state transportation bills to better fund zero-emission public buses, regulations to ensure there are rest breaks under shade for agricultural workers and better data collection on how emissions affect communities of color, the report says.

The bottom line: "Policymakers, on the whole, should be taking on this issue with the urgency and intensity that's needed," says Irene Burga, director of the Climate Justice and Clean Air Program for the group GreenLatinos.

Solutions “must produce tangible improvements in the quality of life… in terms of better air and water quality, equitable access to nature, local economic development, public health, and community prosperity and resilience," Burga adds.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Latino Poll, in partnership with Noticias Telemundo, was conducted Sept. 30-Oct.8 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,005 Hispanic/Latino adults age 18 or older.

The margin of sampling error is ±3.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample.

