Obama Defense Secretary Ash Carter dies at 68

Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter died Monday after suffering a heart attack, the dean of Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government said in a statement. He was 68.

The big picture: Carter, who served as defense secretary under former President Barack Obama, was involved in national security, technology and innovation — both from within government and in academia for more than three decades.

As defense secretary from 2015 to 2017, he oversaw the military campaign against ISIL, launched a renewed focus on the Asia-Pacific region, created a new cyber strategy and established a stronger NATO response to Russia, per Harvard University's Douglas W. Elmendorf.

He was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the department’s highest civilian honor, five times, per Harvard.

After leaving public service, Carter led the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard's Kennedy School.

What they're saying: "The United States and the world know Ash Carter for his lifelong efforts to serve this country, to defend the best values of this country, and to build a safer world for all people," Elmendorf said in a statement.