Obama Defense Secretary Ash Carter dies at 68
Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter died Monday after suffering a heart attack, the dean of Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government said in a statement. He was 68.
The big picture: Carter, who served as defense secretary under former President Barack Obama, was involved in national security, technology and innovation — both from within government and in academia for more than three decades.
- As defense secretary from 2015 to 2017, he oversaw the military campaign against ISIL, launched a renewed focus on the Asia-Pacific region, created a new cyber strategy and established a stronger NATO response to Russia, per Harvard University's Douglas W. Elmendorf.
- He was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the department’s highest civilian honor, five times, per Harvard.
- After leaving public service, Carter led the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard's Kennedy School.
What they're saying: "The United States and the world know Ash Carter for his lifelong efforts to serve this country, to defend the best values of this country, and to build a safer world for all people," Elmendorf said in a statement.
- "During the past few years, he remained a very important public voice and private adviser on matters of national security and international relations."
