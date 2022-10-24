University of Florida to ban protests in campus buildings during Sasse vote

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing April 27, 2021. Photo: Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

The University of Florida on Monday said it will ban indoor protesters from campus buildings during next week's Board of Trustees' meeting to consider appointing Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) as president.

The big picture: The announcement comes after hundreds of protesters interrupted Sasse's visit to the Florida university earlier this month, outgoing president Kent Fuchs said in a statement.

"During the Oct. 10 student forum ... a large group of protestors entered the building, chanting loudly, banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture and making it difficult for audience members to hear Dr. Sasse’s responses," Fuchs said.

What he's saying: "UF supports the First Amendment right to free speech and embraces our university as a place where people are able and encouraged to exchange differing viewpoints or express their feelings through peaceful protest," Fuchs said in the statement.

"With this commitment comes an obligation to protect the rights of everyone in our community to speak and to hear."

"To ensure that those rights are protected at upcoming events, the university will resume enforcement of a regulation on the books for at least two decades, prohibiting protests inside campus buildings," Fuchs said.

State of play: Sasse is the sole finalist in the university's search for its next president, a position that opened up after Fuchs announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down.

Many students and faculty members oppose Sasse's position against same-sex marriage and that he ended tenure when he served as president of Midland University in eastern Nebraska, Axios' Selene San Felice reports.

What to watch: The University of Florida board of trustees is set to consider Sasse's candidacy on Nov. 1.

