Skip to main content
35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

University of Florida says Nebraska senator is sole finalist for top job

Erin Doherty
en. Ben Sasse (R-NE) speaks on his cell phone as he walks through the U.S. Capitol Building on September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC
Sen. Ben Sasse walks through the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 28 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The University of Florida announced Thursday that Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has emerged as the sole finalist to serve as the university's president.

Driving the news: "The University of Florida is the most interesting university in America right now," Sasse said in a statement shared by the university. Sasse’s team has not responded to a request for comment and he has not publicly confirmed the move.

  • "It’s the most important institution in the nation’s most economically dynamic state — and its board, faculty and graduates are uniquely positioned to lead this country through an era of disruption," the statement continued.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper