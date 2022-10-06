The University of Florida announced Thursday that Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has emerged as the sole finalist to serve as the university's president.

Driving the news: "The University of Florida is the most interesting university in America right now," Sasse said in a statement shared by the university. Sasse’s team has not responded to a request for comment and he has not publicly confirmed the move.

"It’s the most important institution in the nation’s most economically dynamic state — and its board, faculty and graduates are uniquely positioned to lead this country through an era of disruption," the statement continued.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.