The Phillies are headed back to the World Series for the first time since 2009, and it turns out paying Bryce Harper $330 million was a pretty good investment.

What happened: Harper continued one of the hottest stretches of his career in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres, hitting a two-run bomb in the eighth that ultimately stood as the game- and series-winner.

The Phillies will face the Astros, who are heading to the Fall Classic for the fourth time in six years.

The Astros are just the third team in the Wild Card era (since 1995) to sweep their way into the World Series. Their last loss came on Oct. 3 — against the Phillies.

By the numbers: After ending the season in a slump, Harper has gone atomic.

NLCS: 8-for-20 (.400), 2 HR, 3 doubles, 5 RBI, and 4 runs. NLCS MVP.

8-for-20 (.400), 2 HR, 3 doubles, 5 RBI, and 4 runs. NLCS MVP. Postseason: 18-for-43 (.419), 5 HR, 6 doubles, 11 RBI, 10 runs and a 10-game hit streak.

18-for-43 (.419), 5 HR, 6 doubles, 11 RBI, 10 runs and a 10-game hit streak. Wild stat: His 1.351 OPS so far would be the fourth-highest mark ever in a single postseason (min. 10 games).

What he's saying: "This city, this team … it's all for them," said Harper after the game. "But the job's not done."

The big picture: The Phillies, who only reached the postseason thanks to the expanded format, are tied for the fifth-fewest regular-season wins* among teams who've made the World Series. Three of the previous five won it all.

The bottom line: The Phillies were 22-29 when they fired Joe Girardi in early June and replaced him with 59-year-old rookie manager Rob Thomson. Now they're four wins from a championship.

Looking ahead: Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston.

*Not counting the strike-interrupted 1981 season or pandemic-shortened 2020 season.