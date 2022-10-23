39 mins ago - Politics & Policy
What we know about the Dallas hospital shooting
Two employees were killed Saturday during a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, per the Dallas Police Department.
Driving the news: The suspected gunman was in custody and arrested on suspicion for capital murder following an investigation of the shooting, the police department said Saturday.
- Methodist Health System Police arrested Nestor Hernandez, 30, after the shooting. Hernandez is on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor, the department said.
- Authorities responded to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at around 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, CNN reports.
- There are no ongoing threats to the hospital, CNN notes.
- It wasn’t clear what might have led to the violence and the victims have not been identified, NBC News reports.
What they're saying: Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called the shooting a "tragedy" and "an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system."
- "We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals. Our thoughts are with staff and victims of today’s events," he wrote on Twitter.
- "We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation. This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system."
- The health system's executive leaders said that they are "heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," CNN reports from a statement.
- "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy."
- "Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."