What we know about the Dallas hospital shooting

A Dallas Police Department vehicle patrols an area in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 1. Photo: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Two employees were killed Saturday during a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, per the Dallas Police Department.

Driving the news: The suspected gunman was in custody and arrested on suspicion for capital murder following an investigation of the shooting, the police department said Saturday.

Methodist Health System Police arrested Nestor Hernandez, 30, after the shooting. Hernandez is on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor, the department said.

Authorities responded to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at around 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, CNN reports.

There are no ongoing threats to the hospital, CNN notes.

It wasn’t clear what might have led to the violence and the victims have not been identified, NBC News reports.

What they're saying: Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called the shooting a "tragedy" and "an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system."