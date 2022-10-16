At least 4 people killed, dozens injured in shootings this weekend

People hug on Oct. 15 outside Beacon Baptist Church before a vigil honoring the victims of a shooting in Raleigh, N.C. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Four people died and dozens of others were injured in six separate shootings over the weekend, including one in Pittsburgh that killed three people and injured one.

The big picture: The shootings — which occurred in Worcester, Massachusetts; Denver, and Harrisonburg, Virginia, among other cities — come after a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, last week killed five people.

There have been more than 500 mass shootings this year in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or injured, per the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

In Atlanta, four people were shot, including three students, outside a Clark Atlanta University library during homecoming weekend, AP reports.

The shooting occurred about 12:30am while a group was listening to a DJ near the university's library.

Eight people were taken to hospitals after a shooting in Harrisonburg, Virginia, early Sunday, AP reports.

The shooting occurred at an outdoor gathering and those who were injured ranged in age from 18 to 27. Their injuries were not life-threatening, per AP.

The shooting occurred at a housing complex near James Madison University, but no students were injured, per AP.

At least one person was killed in Denver and seven were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a party early Saturday, per the Denver Post.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 3am, per the Denver Post.

A shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, overnight on Saturday injured six people, NBC Boston reports.

Police arrived at a warehouse in Worcester, where a party was happening. The individuals are expected to survive their injuries.

In Freeport, New York, four teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a house party on Saturday night, per NBC New York.

The four that were injured from the shooting are a 14-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl.

A shooting near a busy intersection in Pittsburgh's North Side on Saturday night killed three people, including two females and one male, and wounded one other, per the city's Public Safety department.

The shooting took place at about 10pm, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Go deeper ... Failed gun legislation is the norm after mass shootings