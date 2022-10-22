This satellite photo shows Hurricane Roslyn approaching the Pacific coast of Mexico. Photo: NOAA

A major hurricane is approaching Mexico's Pacific coast after undergoing a rapid intensification in just 24 hours.

Driving the news: Hurricane Roslyn was classified as a tropical storm on Friday evening. But a 65 mph jump in wind speed saw the storm rapidly grow to a Category 4 hurricane in less than 24 hours.

As of the NHC's 9 a.m. update, the storm was located 150 miles west southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico with wind speeds of 130 mph.

The storm is forecast to move parallel to the coastline before making a turn to the northwest. The NHC expects the storm to make landfall somewhere in the Mexican state of Nayarit.

Nayarit is home to approximately 1.25 million people, and borders the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta.

The storm will also bring damaging winds and a dangerous storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Threat level: Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding and possible landslides in areas of rugged terrain, the NHC warned.

Mexico issued a hurricane warning from Playa Perula, south of Cabo Corrientes, north to El Roblito and for the Islas Marias.

The NHC advised that the storm is expected to strengthen even more in the next six to twelve hours, as it nears landfall.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Due in part to human-caused global warming, studies show an increase in the tendency of tropical cyclones such as hurricanes to rapidly intensify.

Such occurrences, most recently seen with Hurricane Ian in Florida, can catch coastal populations off guard and are a forecasting nightmare when they occur close to land.