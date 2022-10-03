Hurricane Orlene slams Mexico's Pacific coastline

Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coastline on Monday as a Category 1 storm just north of the Nayarit-Sinaloa state border, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The big picture: The storm is expected to bring dangerous storm surge along the coast of mainland Mexico and heavy rain in the southwest through Tuesday, raising the risk of flash flooding and possible landslides.

It made landfall near Mazatlan, a resort town along the Pacific shoreline in Sinaloa.

The latest: As of 10am ET, Hurricane Orlene was moving inland over southwestern Mexico with sustained maximum winds of 86 miles per hour and moving north-northeast at 10 mph, the NHC said.

It was around 50 miles east-southeast of Mazatlan after making landfall around 9:45am ET.

Threat level: Storm surge, or an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, is considered to be the most deadly and destructive aspect of hurricanes.

The surge is the result of water being thrust toward the shoreline by the winds moving cyclonically around the storm and can cause "extreme" flooding in coastal areas, especially when it coincides with high tides.

