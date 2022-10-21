The Midwest is America's least trusting region

Data: 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer; Table: Jacque Schrag/Axios

People in the Midwest are more distrustful of major American institutions than any other part of the country, according to new data from the Edelman Trust Barometer.

The big picture: Midwesterners’ skepticism spares no one. Compared with the Northeast, South and West, the Midwest has the lowest levels of trust in every institution — the government, the media, business and nonprofits.

Trust is highest in the Northeast.

Between the lines: Strong feelings about corporate America may drive some of the region’s mistrust.