Trump supporters outside the U.S. Capitol, including a man prosecutors identify as lawyer John O’Kelly on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images via the Department of Justice

A New York attorney has been accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the U.S. Capitol riot after being arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 2021 insurrection.

Driving the news: John O'Kelly, of East Williston, Long Island, allegedly illegally made his way to the West front of the Capitol grounds where rioters were fighting with law enforcement officers attempting to maintain a police barrier, per court documents filed in the U.S. District court in D.C.

The 66-year-old is accused of grabbing a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer's baton and "attempting to wrestle it" from his hands and pushing a metal bike rack that was being used to secure the perimeter into several officers, according to the filing.

Prosecutors said they identified O'Kelly using facial recognition technology following a tip from someone who used "open source photo ID software."

Of note: O'Kelly previously represented the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry in a failed lawsuit against the Department of Justice that sought to present to a grand jury the conspiracy theory that pre-planted explosives brought down New York City's Twin Towers, per NBC News.

It was dismissed by a judge last year and an appeals court upheld the ruling in August.

What's next: O'Kelly faces felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, as well as related misdemeanor offenses.

By the numbers: More than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol attack, per the DOJ.

Read the court filing, obtained by NBC News, via DocumentCloud: