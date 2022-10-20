Study: Doorbell cameras take toll on delivery workers

Homeowners are increasingly using doorbell cameras, such as Amazon's Ring product, to surveil and even harass delivery workers, according to a recent report from Data & Society.

Why it matters: Surveillance isn't just companies watching people — it's also people watching other people, and doorbell cameras are a prominent instance of this sort of distributed remote observation.

What they're saying: "While doorbell cameras are heavily marketed and described as tools for safety and security in the home, they are also near-constant tools of workplace surveillance for delivery workers," researchers Aiha Nguyen and Eve Zelickson write in the report.

Camera owners often use what the researchers call "boss behavior," using what they record to "monitor, instruct, and punish delivery workers."

Between the lines: Compounding the issue is the fact that many of those making deliveries are gig workers, who already lack significant benefits and job security.

The big picture: This is just the latest warning over how images from doorbell cameras are being used.