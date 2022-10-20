First look: Biden backs federal fund for abortion support

President Biden would support a federal fund for people who need to take time off work and pay for childcare to obtain an abortion, he said in an interview series with NowThis News that will air Sunday on social media.

Why it matters: It's one of his strongest public comments in favor of federal support for those seeking abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Details: Biden was responding to a question from Danielle Mathisen, a 26-year-old medical resident, who noted that some companies have begun helping their workers pay for abortions and asked whether Biden would support federal funding for the same services.

"The answer is absolutely ... I do support that, and I've publicly urged companies to do that. I've urged them publicly as president of the United States saying, 'This is what you should be doing," he said.

"I urge you to do it because there's so many, and imagine the women who need that kind of assistance, but have no money at all to be able to do this. None. How, how — what do they do? They don't have the option," Biden said.

Between the lines: The interview represents a strategic effort by the president to communicate to young voters about various social issues ahead of the midterms.

NowThis News has a significant social media presence, with over 80 million followers across its Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts. The majority of its followers across TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are under 35.

The company was founded in 2012 as a millennial-oriented video brand that focused on social change content and newsmaker interviews with mostly progressive politicians. The company interviewed every major Democratic candidate for president last presidential cycle.

What to watch: The interview, which was taped on Tuesday, will debut Sunday across NowThis' social media channels.