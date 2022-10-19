Signage with fuel prices at a Circle K gas station. Photo: Paul Ratje/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Some Florida customers who roll up to Circle K gas stations next year will have a chance to buy licensed medical marijuana products.

Driving the news: Circle K, a Canadian convenience store, has partnered with cannabis goods company Green Thumb Industries to sell medical marijuana in certain locations next year, the cannabis company announced Wednesday.

The new partnership will begin at 10 stores across Florida, which has about 600 Circle K locations.

Medical marijuana will be available at the RISE Express dispensaries, which will be adjacent to the Circle K stores, Green Thumb said.

The big picture: Marijuana — whether for medicinal or recreational use — is slowly becoming more accessible. For example, Uber Eats recently allowed customers in Toronto to purchase cannabis for delivery.

State of play: In Florida, patients can obtain medical cannabis from state-licensed dispensaries.

Patients can receive a medical marijuana card for having a number of chronic conditions, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease, PTSD and others.

At least 700,000 residents have medical marijuana cards in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

What they're saying: “The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer. Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis,” said Green Thumb founder Ben Kovler said in a statement.

Flashback: Circle K’s parent company Couche-Tard teamed with Canadian cannabis company Fire & Flower in 2021 to open similar marijuana retail stores next to Circle K stores, per CNN.

