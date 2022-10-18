Amazon to stream new NFL Black Friday game in 2023

Dustin Hopkins (6) of the Los Angeles Chargers kicks a game-winning field goal against the Denver Broncos during overtime of the Chargers 19-16 win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The NFL will add a Black Friday game in 2023 to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, the partners announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: The first-ever NFL game will take place on Nov. 24, 2023 at 3pm ET — the day after Thanksgiving — and will exclusively stream on the e-commerce giant's video platform.

The participating teams will be announced when the 2023 schedule is released.

What they're saying: "Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we're excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend," Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer for NFL Media, said in a statement.

"Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and we're thrilled to kick it off with a gift for football fans across the country with this new game," Jay Marine, head of sports for Prime Video, added.

By the numbers: Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, which is in its inaugural season, is averaging 10.8 million viewers, per the news release citing Nielsen Media Research.

Viewership is up 48% from the first five games in 2021 among viewers in the 18-34 years demographic, and up 25% in adults 18-49.

The big picture: Prime Video is the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL.

Go deeper: Exclusive: How many NFL fans have used new in-stadium betting

This story has been updated with additional information.