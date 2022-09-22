Note: Site traffic measured by geolocation checks in the immediate vicinity of the stadium from three hours before kickoff to four hours after. Data: GeoComply; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios

Over the first two weeks of the NFL season, nine states with legal sports betting markets — Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee — hosted games.

By the numbers: Between 5–10% of fans attending those games engaged with licensed sportsbooks at the stadium, per exclusive data provided to Axios by GeoComply, a geolocation compliance and cybersecurity firm.

Ravens at Jets in Week 1 saw 8,800 unique users access sports betting apps at MetLife Stadium, representing roughly 11% of the 78,800 fans in attendance.

Vikings at Eagles in Week 2 saw 8,000 unique users (11% of attendees) within the immediate vicinity of Lincoln Financial Field, and they made 76,400 geolocation checks, evidence of frequent engagement.

Looking ahead: Over 66,000 geolocation checks were made from over 7,300 accounts at State Farm Stadium during the Cardinals' Week 1 home opener against the Chiefs.

The stadium, which features an on-site BetMGM Sportsbook, will host Super Bowl LVII in February.

That will make Arizona the first regulated sports betting state to host the Super Bowl since PASPA was overturned in 2018.

