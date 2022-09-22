1 hour ago - Sports
Exclusive: How many NFL fans have used new in-stadium betting
Over the first two weeks of the NFL season, nine states with legal sports betting markets — Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee — hosted games.
By the numbers: Between 5–10% of fans attending those games engaged with licensed sportsbooks at the stadium, per exclusive data provided to Axios by GeoComply, a geolocation compliance and cybersecurity firm.
- Ravens at Jets in Week 1 saw 8,800 unique users access sports betting apps at MetLife Stadium, representing roughly 11% of the 78,800 fans in attendance.
- Vikings at Eagles in Week 2 saw 8,000 unique users (11% of attendees) within the immediate vicinity of Lincoln Financial Field, and they made 76,400 geolocation checks, evidence of frequent engagement.
Looking ahead: Over 66,000 geolocation checks were made from over 7,300 accounts at State Farm Stadium during the Cardinals' Week 1 home opener against the Chiefs.
- The stadium, which features an on-site BetMGM Sportsbook, will host Super Bowl LVII in February.
- That will make Arizona the first regulated sports betting state to host the Super Bowl since PASPA was overturned in 2018.
Go deeper: Stadium-by-stadium data (GeoComply)