Ethiopia's army captures three cities in Tigray region

Trucks part of a convoy of the World Food Programme are seen on their way to Tigray in the village of Erebti, Ethiopia, on June 9. Photo: Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images

Government forces in Ethiopia have successfully captured three cities in the country's northern Tigray region from rebel forces, the government announced in a statement Tuesday.

Driving the news: "The ENDF (Ethiopian National Defence Force) has taken control of the towns of Shire, Alamata, and Korem without fighting in urban areas," the government said in a statement, Reuters reported.

State of play: Shire, located northwest of the regional capital Mekelle, is a strategic crossroads that is a starting point for the main highway leading to Mekelle and it contains an airport, according to the Washington Post.

Residents of Shire fled the city over the weekend following several days of airstrikes and artillery fire, the Post reported.

The cities of Korem and Alamata, south of Mekelle, lie along the main road that leads to the neighboring region of Amhara, per Reuters.

The big picture: Fighting began in Ethiopia's Tigray region in November 2020 and has led to what the UN has described as a de facto aid blockade.