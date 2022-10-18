Goldman Sachs faces reality of banking ambitions

The mass consumer market remains out of reach for Goldman Sachs despite a multiyear effort.

Why it matters: Wall Street's most prestigious bank had hoped to rely on fees from a broad base of customers to diversify away from its investment banking and trading business amid uncertain and rocky economic times.

Driving the news: Goldman today confirmed reports that it would step back from trying to build a full-scale digital bank with its Marcus brand.

Today, the company also announced a firm-wide reorganization that will break apart its 6-year-old consumer banking unit and shuffle its components into two of three newly defined divisions — Asset and Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Platform Solutions.

Context: This is Goldman's third major organizational shake-up in four years under CEO David Solomon.

It also marks a retreat from the company's ambitions to become a Main Street bank — "aspirations ... communicated in a way that [were] broader than we're now choosing to go," Solomon said today on an analyst call.

Three years ago — three years into its consumer banking strategy — Solomon had told staff that he expected the company "to be a leader" in its consumer business, "just like we are in our institutional and corporate businesses."

And though the company's deposit platform has grown to over $110 billion over the last six years, the consumer business doesn't make money.

What they're saying: Very few investors have been excited about Goldman's mass market ambitions, Brennan Hawken, senior equity research analyst at UBS, said on the call.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that a pulling back in the aspirations would necessarily be negative," he said.

"I appreciate the comments that shareholders haven't been excited about it and that certainly affects some of our decision making," Solomon replied.

The big picture: Goldman's investment banking and trading businesses are being combined at a time when markets have been volatile and deals have stalled.

Solomon acknowledged that the two units are "core" to Goldman's identity, but said that was not always the case and that the company has to look for other business lines — particularly fintech.

What to watch: Goldman still plans to tap into the consumer market — but through its existing customer base.

"We will focus on existing deposit customers and consumers that we already have access to through channels like workplace and personal wealth, rather than seeking to acquire customers on a mass scale," Solomon said.

The bottom line: Goldman Sachs is sticking with what it does best — catering to those with more money than most.