Colts owner says Commanders’ owner Dan Snyder should be removed

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022. in Arlington, TX. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder should be removed from owning an NFL team, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: It's the first time an NFL owner has publicly expressed that Snyder — who has been accused of workplace misconduct — should be ousted, calling his missteps "gravely concerning," per ESPN.

What he's saying: "I believe there is merit to removing him as owner of the (Commanders)," Irsay said per ESPN. "There's consideration that he should be removed."

Catch up quick: During congressional hearings in February, five former female employees recounted allegations of sexual misconduct by the team's senior executives and Snyder.

Between the lines: As NFL team owners convene in New York Tuesday for league meetings, many said privately they want to see Snyder removed as owner, Axios' Ned Oliver reports.