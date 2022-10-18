23 mins ago - World
Pioneering DJ Art Laboe's oldies show will continue after his death
The syndicated radio show led by the late Art Laboe, a pioneering DJ who read song dedications to generations of loyal listeners, will live on.
Driving the news: Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe's production company, Dart Entertainment, tells Axios that 14 radio stations in California and Arizona have committed to continue to air his syndicated show.
- Dart Entertainment will also use recordings of Laboe's oral histories of songs and occasional on-air dedications, Morones said.
- Laboe's co-host, Old School Becky Loo, will read dedications over the air and host the show. She had been co-hosting with Laboe in recent months.
- "We will keep going as long as we have listeners," Morones said.
Laboe died on Oct. 7 after developing pneumonia. He was 97.
- Laboe had been on the air for nearly eight decades and was one of California's first DJs to play R&B and rock 'n' roll.
- Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted white, Black and Latino listeners who danced to rock 'n' roll.
- He maintained an avid following among Mexican Americans in California and served as a communication vehicle for families with loved ones in prison.
What's next: "The Art Laboe Connection Show" will air on stations like 93.5 KDAY Los Angeles and KOKO Jammin' 94.3 Fresno on Sunday nights from 6 pm to midnight PT.
- Listeners can also stream his show online and through various apps.
- Morones said the production company is preparing to sell new Laboe merchandise to keep his memory alive.