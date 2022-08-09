Art Laboe, one of the first DJs to play R&B and rock 'n' roll in California and cherished among Mexican Americans for his ongoing inmate shoutouts, turned 97 on Sunday.

The big picture: Laboe has been on the air for nearly eight decades and today hosts a show that allows family members to send dedications to incarcerated loved ones.

His longevity has allowed him to build a following among at least three generations of Latinos in Southern California and the Southwest.

Born Arthur Egnoian in Salt Lake City to an Armenian-American family, scholars credit him for helping integrate dance halls among Latinos, Black Americans, Asian Americans and whites who were drawn to his multicultural musical lineup.

He is scheduled to host a concert in October in San Bernardino, Calif.

The intrigue: Laboe hosts the syndicated "The Art Laboe Connection Show" from 6 p.m. to midnight every Sunday on 93.5 KDAY.

The show is also streamed online and via the TuneIn App.

What they're saying: "I don't judge. I like people," Laboe said in an interview in 2019.