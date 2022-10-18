2 hours ago - Technology
Apple debuts updated iPad, Apple TV models
Apple on Tuesday announced new versions of its entry-level iPad and iPad Pro tablet as well as an updated Apple TV.
Why it matters: The new models, which include faster processors, give Apple an updated product line ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Details:
- The entry-level $449 iPad gets a faster A14 processor and improved rear camera. It also switches to a USB-C connection in place of the iPhone's Lightning port. That matches the other iPad models but makes connections to some accessories, such as Apple Pencil, a trickier proposition.
- Apple's iPad Pro gets the M2 chip used in the latest Macs as well as support for Wi-Fi 6E, making it the first Apple product to get the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology. The 11-inch model starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch version starts at $1,099.
- A new $129 Apple TV 4K gets an updated A15 processor along with HDR10 support.
- The new iPads are available for order now, with devices shipping Oct. 26. The new Apple TV can be ordered now and will begin shipping Nov. 4.