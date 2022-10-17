Studio Ghibli animation park to open in Japan

A display of the Cat Bus from the film 'My Neighbor Totoro,' copyrighted by Studio Ghibli, on October 12, 2022 in Nagakute, Japan. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli fans will be able to step inside the worlds of "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro" next month when Ghibli Park opens in Japan.

Details: The 494-acre "hybrid park" is an homage to 81-year-old Miyazaki's legacy as a groundbreaking animator and creator, the Washington Post reports.

Makers of the attractions sourced as many materials locally as possible and are building the park around an existing public space to reduce its environmental impact.

Ghibli Park is located in Nagakute, about a 4-hour drive from Tokyo.

What they're saying: "[Ghibli Park is] designed so that you feel like you are living in an actual Ghibli world, rather than visiting a fantasy. The result: a sensory overload that is peaceful at the same time," Post reporters who visited it say.

What's next: Three areas of the park will open next month in a phased approach that will limit the number of visitors to about 5,000 a day. Tickets are sold through a monthly lottery and priced from $7 to $17 for adults, $3.50 to $9 for children.

Take a peek at the photos below to see what to expect: