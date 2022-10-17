The amplification of the do-it-yourself economy is giving consumers more options to sidestep health professionals.

Why it matters: The DIY health movement can deliver savings and less red tape for patients, but it also raises the risk of missing out on in-person services from physicians and qualified medical professionals.

Driving the news: Hearing aids on Monday became available for sale over-the-counter, meaning people suffering from hearing loss no longer have to pay for a visit to an audiologist to obtain one.

Nearly 30 million Americans "could benefit from using hearing aids," per the National Institutes of Health.

The White House estimates that the OTC switch could save them $3,000, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Best Buy and other retailers are already selling OTC hearing aids, with prices ranging from about $200 to $1,000 and up, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

The big picture: "There's been a big move to empower consumers" with their own health care decisions, University of Michigan Center for Health and Research Transformation senior adviser Marianne Udow-Phillips tells Axios.

SmileDirectClub is offering patients the option to avoid orthodontists all together, giving them the chance to straighten their teeth with mail-order delivery of clear plastic aligners.

After visiting testing sites in the early days of the pandemic, people can now test themselves for COVID-19 at home via testing kits.

The FDA is currently considering allowing certain birth-control pills to be sold over the counter.

By the numbers: Since 1976, More than 120 "ingredients, indications or dosages" that previously required a prescription can now be obtained over the counter, according to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which advocates for OTC options.

Those include recent switches like the antihistamine Claritin-D, the Plan B emergency contraceptive and the decongestant Mucinex D.

Worth noting: OTC purchases have historically not been reimbursable through insurance plans — meaning people who avoided visiting the doctor might've been saving the health care system from absorbing the costs of their treatment.

But the advent of health savings accounts (HSAs) is enabling some consumers to get reimbursed for products and services they previously would've had to pay for on their own, Udow-Phillips notes.

The other side: "A lot of [the opposition] has come from the physician lobby that has wanted to make sure you're not missing something critical," Udow-Phillips says.

The American Association of Orthodontists has been engaged in a high-stakes legal battle with SmileDirectClub over the company's system of allowing people to get their teeth straightened without ever visiting an office.

The American Academy of Audiology provides resources on OTC hearing aids but also says people concerned about hearing loss should schedule a hearing test with an audiologist — a process consumers are now allowed to avoid.

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: Cost savings are at a premium with health care. But there's also no replacement for trained physicians.