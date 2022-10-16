Russia labels deadly training ground shooting as terrorism

Russian soldiers wait for their departure close to the Paveletsky railway terminal, in central Moscow on Oct. 16. Photo: Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images

Two gunmen opened fire on a group of Russian military recruits at a training ground in Belgorod, Russia on Saturday, killing 11 people and wounding another 15, CNN reported, citing Russian state news agency TASS.

Driving the news: Russian authorities have labeled the incident an act of terrorism, and on Sunday Russia's Investigative Committee announced that it was opening a criminal investigation into the matter.

Russia's Defense Ministry has said the two gunmen were from a former Soviet republic but did not offer further details, per the BBC.

"During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation [against Ukraine], the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, the BBC reported, citing state news agency Ria.

“As a result of a terrorist attack at a military training ground in the Belgorod region, 11 people were killed, 15 were injured and are receiving medical assistance,” TASS reported.

The two gunmen were killed in retaliatory fire at the training ground, per CNN.

The big picture: Last month Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of an estimated 300,000 Russian citizens for the country's war in Ukraine.