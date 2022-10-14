The White House plans to hand out parts of Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) "12 Point Plan to Rescue America" when President Biden meets with party volunteers Friday in California and Oregon.

Why it matters: Democrats want to get off of defense by framing the midterm elections as a choice between two parties rather than a referendum on Biden’s presidency.

The pamphlet strategy is a new sign that Biden and his party intend to run against Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in the final weeks of the midterms.

“Medicare and Social Security would be on the chopping block every five years,” under Scott's vision, claims the document printed with a White House seal.

“The senator is all for Democrats handing out his plan which presents a stark contrast to Joe Biden’s failed agenda,” said Chris Hartline, a spokesman for Scott.

The big picture: In February, Scott unveiled a plan to “rescue America” and called for all Americans to pay some income taxes, even if it was a nominal amount.

Scott also argued that all federal legislation should sunset every five years: “If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again,” his plan said.

Democrats seized on this point to accuse Scott of wanting to end popular programs like Social Security and Medicare. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly dismissed the plan.

Scott has insisted that popular programs, like Social Security and Medicare, will be reauthorized and hasn’t backed down from his 12-point proposal.

Go deeper: Biden is forgoing big rallies to make his closing argument to voters and instead relying on discreet Air Force One trips and executive actions to motivate his base.