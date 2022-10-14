18 mins ago - Politics & Policy
First look: White House trolls GOP with Rick Scott's own words
The White House plans to hand out parts of Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) "12 Point Plan to Rescue America" when President Biden meets with party volunteers Friday in California and Oregon.
Why it matters: Democrats want to get off of defense by framing the midterm elections as a choice between two parties rather than a referendum on Biden’s presidency.
- The pamphlet strategy is a new sign that Biden and his party intend to run against Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in the final weeks of the midterms.
- “Medicare and Social Security would be on the chopping block every five years,” under Scott's vision, claims the document printed with a White House seal.
- “The senator is all for Democrats handing out his plan which presents a stark contrast to Joe Biden’s failed agenda,” said Chris Hartline, a spokesman for Scott.
The big picture: In February, Scott unveiled a plan to “rescue America” and called for all Americans to pay some income taxes, even if it was a nominal amount.
- Scott also argued that all federal legislation should sunset every five years: “If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again,” his plan said.
- Democrats seized on this point to accuse Scott of wanting to end popular programs like Social Security and Medicare. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly dismissed the plan.
- Scott has insisted that popular programs, like Social Security and Medicare, will be reauthorized and hasn’t backed down from his 12-point proposal.
Go deeper: Biden is forgoing big rallies to make his closing argument to voters and instead relying on discreet Air Force One trips and executive actions to motivate his base.