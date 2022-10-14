Skip to main content
Penguins trio ties Yankees greats for most seasons spent together

Kendall Baker
Kris Letang (L), Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin pose for a photo ahead of the 2019 NHL Stadium Series game in Philadelphia. Photo: Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang made their season debuts on Thursday, marking their 17th season together with the Penguins.

Why it matters: That matches Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured trio in the history of the Big Four sports leagues.

  • The Penguins trio has won three Stanley Cups together (2009, 2016, 2017).
  • The Yankees trio won four World Series together (1998, 1999, 2000, 2009).

By the numbers: Naturally, all three starred in Pittsburgh's season-opening 6-2 win over Arizona. Crosby had a goal and two assists, Malkin had a goal and Letang had two assists.

Wild stat: Crosby, 35, has played more than half his life with the Penguins. This is his franchise-record 18th season.

