Penguins trio ties Yankees greats for most seasons spent together

Kris Letang (L), Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin pose for a photo ahead of the 2019 NHL Stadium Series game in Philadelphia. Photo: Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang made their season debuts on Thursday, marking their 17th season together with the Penguins.

Why it matters: That matches Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured trio in the history of the Big Four sports leagues.

The Penguins trio has won three Stanley Cups together (2009, 2016, 2017).

The Yankees trio won four World Series together (1998, 1999, 2000, 2009).

By the numbers: Naturally, all three starred in Pittsburgh's season-opening 6-2 win over Arizona. Crosby had a goal and two assists, Malkin had a goal and Letang had two assists.

Wild stat: Crosby, 35, has played more than half his life with the Penguins. This is his franchise-record 18th season.