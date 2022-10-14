MLB rookies embrace playoff spotlight after historic season

Numerous rookies have already made their mark this MLB postseason, which we probably should have expected after their historic regular season.

By the numbers: A record six rookie position players amassed 4+ WAR (wins above replacement) this year. Five of them made the playoffs and four are still fighting for a championship.

Julio Rodríguez, SEA (6.0 WAR) Steven Kwan, CLE (5.5) Michael Harris II, ATL (5.3) Adley Rutschman, BAL (5.2) Jeremy Peña, HOU (4.8) Brendan Donovan, STL (4.1)

Zoom out: As a group, rookie position players had their second-best season since 1900 by both wRC+ (run creation) and WAR and there were a ton of them: 303 players made their MLB debut this season, lapping last year's record of 265, per The Ringer.

Between the lines: Here's a brief look at some notable moments and stats from rookies through the first week-plus of the postseason: